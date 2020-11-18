Marquette County Board recognizes Dr. Piggot’s efforts during covid-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board recognized the outstanding work of Dr. Kevin Piggot, the outgoing Medical Health Director for the Marquette County Health Department. Tuesday during their regular meeting the board read a proclamation recognizing Dr. Piggot’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic during his time with the County Health Department. Piggot had only been serving in that role for a couple months before it hit the nation.

“He did a fine job it’s just too bad that he couldn’t stay longer but he had some other plans that he had in life so, he did a very good job though, he came on in January and then a few months later we were in the middle of this pandemic so he was here for some very challenging times,” said Commissioner Bill Nordeen.

Dr. Robert Lorinser was named as the new Medical Director for the Marquette County Health Department. Also, Lorinser was recently appointed to three other health departments, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties.

