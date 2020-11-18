Advertisement

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly seeks volunteers for annual Thanksgiving meal

Little Brothers is asking the community to help cook, pack, and deliver 200 meals.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly in Marquette is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Thanksgiving meal.

The organization usually hosts a sit-down meal, but this year will be different. Meals will be available for pickup or delivery only.

Little Brothers is asking the community to help cook, pack, and deliver 200 meals. PPE packets have been prepared for volunteers by Northern Michigan University’s swim and dive team.

Little Brothers feels it is important to find a way to provide holiday meals, while keeping everyone healthy.

“We couldn’t do in-person because it was a danger to ourselves, but mostly the elders that we serve,” explained Little Brothers intern Dillon Donaghy. “We are going to lengths to make sure that we have delivery and pickups to keep everybody safe and still be able to fulfill our mission of serving the elderly in our community.”

Little Brothers in Marquette and Hancock are also in need of monetary donations. To get involved, visit the Little Brothers website or Facebook page.

