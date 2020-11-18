Advertisement

KFC embraces a coronavirus future of drive-thru lanes, pickup orders

There are two new store designs
KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida,...
KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida, Indianapolis and central Kentucky.(Source: Yum! Brands, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – KFC has unveiled two new restaurant designs for the coronavirus era.

One emphasizes the drive-thru, which made up 60% of the company’s third-quarter sales.

It features two drive-thru lanes, with one dedicated to mobile order pickup.

It includes an outdoor seating area called the “Colonel’s Porch” and an interior dining room smaller than current layouts.

The other design ditches the traditional dining room, giving it less square footage.

Both concepts include a brightly lit red bucket that directs customers to a new “cubby system” for online and pickup orders.

Some locations will have dedicated parking spots for app orders and reserved spaces for DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates delivery drivers.

KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida, Indianapolis and central Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Parts of the Timber Motors Lodge demolished.
Demolition at Timbers Motor Lodge in Iron Mountain underway
Truck stolen from Palosaari Construction sand pit in Houghton County
Deadly crash on M-553, Oct. 23, 2020.
Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash

Latest News

Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
EXPLAINER: What’s with the confusion over masks?
McCarthy behind his bar at River North
Iron River bar owner, Crystal Falls mayor urges people to support local business
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Family watching a sunset graphic.
Michigan Supreme Court to host virtual Adoption Day event Nov. 24