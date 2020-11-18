Kewadin Casinos closing for three weeks

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kewadin Casinos is voluntarily closing all five casinos for the next three weeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The closures will begin at noon on Wednesday, November 18. All guests are required to checkout by 11 a.m. All locations will reopen on Wednesday, December 9.

Guests who had reservations during the closure will be cancelled.

The casino says guests with questions can call 1-800-KEWADIN.

