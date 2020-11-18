Advertisement

Kewadin Casinos closing for three weeks

Voluntarily closing all five casinos to reduce the spread of COVID-19
(Kewadin Casinos and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians logos)
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kewadin Casinos is voluntarily closing all five casinos for the next three weeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The closures will begin at noon on Wednesday, November 18. All guests are required to checkout by 11 a.m. All locations will reopen on Wednesday, December 9.

Guests who had reservations during the closure will be cancelled.

The casino says guests with questions can call 1-800-KEWADIN.

