Ishpeming High School begins 3 weeks of virtual learning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Nov. 18 marked the first day of Michigan’s 3-week distant learning break for all high schools.

For Ishpeming English Department Chair, Corey Stiles, this is his second time teaching his high schoolers virtually, and his key to success during this time involves keeping his students on their toes.

“By all means necessary, to keep these students engaged. And even for myself - if I’m not engaged and I’m not having fun with it, then you know, what are we going to do?”

However, with constant switching, Stiles is worried students are losing motivation.

“I do feel that it is, to be honest, wearing on the students. You know, the flip flop of going back and forth.”

And Ishpeming Public Schools Superintendent, Carrie Meyer, says compared to virtual learning in the spring, the school was much more prepared this time around.

“Over the summer we purchased additional Chromebooks, we purchased hotspots from Northern Michigan University for WIFI access, and we also purchased a new academic curriculum.”

And keeping in-person students safe is Ishpeming’s top priority.

“We’ll continue to provide education and keep those students safe while they’re here,” Meyer said. As of right now, high schools are scheduled to return to the classroom Dec. 9.

