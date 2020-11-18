Iron River bar owner, Crystal Falls mayor urges people to support local business

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Restrictions for bars and restaurants in Michigan begin Wednesday, but as more and more open signs go dark during this ‘pause’ Upper Michigan businesses are pressing on.

“This was totally unexpected. We just started to get rolling again, all the small businesses,” said Mike McCarthy, a part owner at River North in Iron River, and also the mayor of Crystal Falls.

He says these new mandates which include a stop to indoor dining, and bars are going to be difficult for him especially around the holidays.

“I don’t think that there’s anyone that’s part of this shutdown, that is going to close. Because we can’t afford it anymore,” he added.

That’s why McCarthy got creative.

“We have a patio, so according to the restrictions we can serve on the patio,” McCarthy said.

As Upper Michigan weather is turning cold, McCarthy says a heated tent is set up outside so he can still be in business.

“And there will be airflow, so natural air will be going through. We are in the limit, to be able to try and maintain a small business while this is going on,” he explained.

That’s why McCarthy is urging people to shop local and remain loyal to their area.

“It’s going to be difficult, this is why we need the public to keep supporting us the way they did during the first shutdown,” he said.

Make sure you are staying up to date with the changes in times and dates some businesses are open. McCarthy says he hopes people continue to take the necessary precautions, as they support local stores.

“This virus we have to crush it. and up here in the Upper Peninsula we’re strong and we will crush it,” he added.

All indoor seating at bar and restaurants may resume on December 8th.

