Iron Bay Restaurant to close its doors indefinitely

Reopening planned for March 2021
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Downtown Marquette restaurant is opting to close its doors for a little longer than three weeks.

Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery will close until the Spring.

On Wednesday, the dining area was open for the last time. Iron Bay will still offer take-out services until this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The restaurant will also hand out Peace Pie Company Thanksgiving orders next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We will reopen when it’s safe,” said Managing Partner Joe Constance. “We consider their safety important, and we consider our employees’ safety important.”

Constance says the restaurant is in okay shape financially and hopes to reopen the doors in March.

