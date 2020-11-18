Gusty winds followed by when warmer air arrives

An approaching front will lead to winds ramping up and becoming breezy this afternoon. Southerly winds will gusts for most place 30-35mph with near 40mph in highland areas. Otherwise, we continue a warming trend through tomorrow. Then, a front moves in Thursday evening with light precip developing into early Friday along northwesterly wind belts. The weekend looks quiet with seasonal temperatures.

Today: Morning sunshine, then turning cloudy and gusty

>Highs: Low 40s along the shorelines, mid to upper 30s inland

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Morning light mix along the northwest wind belts. Then, mostly to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Continued 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.