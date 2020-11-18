GS Engineering, Chassell Township Fire Department evaluating new fire hose nozzle

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Nov. 14, members of the Chassell Township Fire Department facilitated the first hands-on evaluation and demonstration of GS Engineering’s latest innovation, a dual-mode firefighting hand-line nozzle.

GS Engineering designed the nozzle specifically for use with the US Air Force’s P-34 Rapid Intervention Vehicle, with the purpose of expanding capabilities to effortlessly switch between ultra-high pressure (UHP) and standard low-pressure (LP) streams. This allows Air Force firefighters to adjust the nozzle performance based on the nature of the particular fire and its fuel source. Ultra-high pressure firefighting systems are most effective when there is a limited water supply, while maintaining the knock down power required to control the fire.

“Having grown up around emergency services, I developed a natural interest in firefighting equipment that has continued throughout my engineering career, most recently with the initial concept for this nozzle” said Alex Apps, Vice President of Programs at GS Engineering. “Whether we’re designing new products for our local volunteer firefighters, or for our military service members, GS Engineering is providing innovations they can rely on for high performance and safety.”

The US Air Force will be evaluating the new nozzle later this year, to validate ease of operation and the performance of the nozzle with legacy systems.

After a successful evaluation, GS Engineering anticipates moving toward low-volume initial production and approaching commercial markets.

ABOUT GS ENGINEERING: GS Engineering, Inc. is an established multi-disciplined company focused on innovation and product realization. Our team provides turnkey engineering solutions with a managed programs approach supporting mechanical and electrical design, modeling and simulation, laboratory and field test activities, and production of components throughout the product lifecycle.

