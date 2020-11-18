Advertisement

Calling all artists: Be included in ‘Handcrafted Holidays’ local art gift guide

Handcrafted Holidays graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Arts & Culture Division invites independent artists residing in Marquette County to submit their online selling information and photos of their work to be included in a holiday gift directory, “Handcrafted Holidays,” for no cost.

The Handcrafted Holidays guide serves as a free platform that offers low investment-high return advertising to our local artists and acts as a single source for online shoppers who want handmade gifts, high quality art, and to support their local economy.

Due to COVID-19, summer art festivals and holiday craft shows were canceled. This stunted opportunities for both buyers and sellers, yet the demand for locally crafted goods remains high. This online guide will help bridge the gap left by the loss of in-person interaction this holiday season.

The guide is open to all art forms, including fine art, music, literary art, lessons, and anything else that may offer a product/service for purchase. Please note that this guide is solely an advertising resource and artists are responsible for their own selling platform and products.

Artist submissions will be compiled and shared the first week of December via an interactive pdf that will be widely advertised, shared by local artist groups, and made freely available to the public. Artist applications should be emailed to apruiett@marquettemi.com.

Full project and submission details are available at https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/community-services/arts-and-culture/ and on the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center Facebook page.

Do not wait to apply! The hard deadline for applications is December 1, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.

