Bonus NFL coverage for U.P. Fans this weekend

Lions and Packers on Fox U.P.
Detroit Lions beat the Jaguars
Detroit Lions beat the Jaguars(MGN)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Good news for Detroit Lions’ fans in the Upper Peninsula.

Fox U.P. will carry the Lions game at Carolina Sunday at one pm et, noon ct.

The Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis contest Sunday has been moved to 4:25 pm et, 3:25 ct. That game also will be on Fox U.P.

Fox U.P. will have the Arizona at Seattle game tomorrow night (Thursday) with the pregame show beginning at 7:30 pm et, 6:30 pm ct.

