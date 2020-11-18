Bonus NFL coverage for U.P. Fans this weekend

NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Good news for Detroit Lions’ fans in the Upper Peninsula.

Fox U.P. will carry the Lions game at Carolina Sunday at one pm et, noon ct.

The Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis contest Sunday has been moved to 4:25 pm et, 3:25 ct. That game also will be on Fox U.P.

Fox U.P. will have the Arizona at Seattle game tomorrow night (Thursday) with the pregame show beginning at 7:30 pm et, 6:30 pm ct.

