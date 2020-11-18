Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring kids virtually

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters’ new virtual program, “Beyond School Walls”, is focused on helping kids set goals for the future and build self-esteem.

Executive Director Jayne Letts says it took some time to get the program up and running.

“The virtual program started this summer,” Letts said. “We put a lot of work, research, and planning into it. We have some great parameters in it so parents, children, and volunteers feel safe.”

Kids and their matched mentors meet weekly on a virtual platform, such as Zoom or Google Meet, throughout the school year.

“We have activities and different things that they can do together that help build confidence, social skills, and so on,” Letts explained.

She says she sees firsthand how Big Brothers Big Sisters impacts kids’ lives, even in an online setting.

“When the little sister was first interviewed by our staff, she was very shy,” Letts stated. “She met her “big sister”, and her “big sister” reported that they had a great time getting acquainted. She was laughing, very talkative, and so on. So, virtual does work.”

And, Letts says the program benefits families as a whole.

“It lets them know that there is people in our community who really care,” she said, “and that there is an organization that can really give families the support that they need during this time.”

Letts expects the virtual program to be long term and says it will continue, along with its in-person programs, once life begins to return to normal.

