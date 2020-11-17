Winds Swing to the South Wednesday to Begin a Warmup

Wednesday: Sun filtered by some clouds, becoming windy

Highs: near 40 into the 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

Highs: upper 40s to mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, gradually turning colder

Highs: upper 30s to near 40 north, 40s south

Saturday: Some clouds lingering, light winds and seasonable

Highs: 30s to near 40 far south

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages Sunday into next week. The next chance of some rain and snow should hold off until at least about Tuesday of next week.

