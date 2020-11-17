Winds Swing to the South Wednesday to Begin a Warmup
Temperatures will Peak on Thursday
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Sun filtered by some clouds, becoming windy
Highs: near 40 into the 40s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer
Highs: upper 40s to mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, gradually turning colder
Highs: upper 30s to near 40 north, 40s south
Saturday: Some clouds lingering, light winds and seasonable
Highs: 30s to near 40 far south
Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages Sunday into next week. The next chance of some rain and snow should hold off until at least about Tuesday of next week.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.