UPAWS holiday store moves online this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is changing up their holiday store this year. Last year they were able to have a shop set up inside the Westwood Mall where they sold calendars, apparel, pet items and other merchandise.

This year, due to covid they’ve taken that shop online. Money raised through the online shop helps the no-kill shelter with operational expenses and ultimately helps the pets find homes.

“All of the purchases will go to helping UPAWS animals find loving homes so it’s a win-win, you get your Christmas gifts or a gift for yourself and you give back to the UPAWS animals,” said Ann Brownell from UPAWS.

UPAWS is also working on a small pop-up Black Friday sale in their community room at their facility in Sands Township. They’ll have more details about that event soon.

