Truck stolen from Palosaari Construction sand pit in Houghton County

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the stolen vehicle.
(KVLY)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black, 1992 Chevy S10 single-cab truck was stolen from the Palosaari Construction sand pit in Portage Township on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The vehicle has no registration or license plate, and it’s possible the front window is smashed out, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 906-482-0055 or call 911.

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

