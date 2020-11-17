Truck stolen from Palosaari Construction sand pit in Houghton County

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black, 1992 Chevy S10 single-cab truck was stolen from the Palosaari Construction sand pit in Portage Township on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The vehicle has no registration or license plate, and it’s possible the front window is smashed out, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 906-482-0055 or call 911.

