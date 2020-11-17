Three Marquette County COVID-19 testing centers open to the public

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three COVID-19 testing centers in Marquette and Ishpeming, which previously only tested frontline workers, will now offer their services to the public. One of them is at the old U.P. Health System-Marquette Clinic.

Peter Camilli, UPHS’s Region Vice President of Physician Services, says anyone can schedule an appointment to get tested.

'We do COVID, flu, and strep tests at our clinic sites," Camilli said, "and our average turnaround time is anywhere between two and five days for those tests.”

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says those who get tested should limit any interactions with others.

“Please stay quarantined until you get those test results,” Gilchrsit stated, "because you wouldn’t want to get tested and still go out and about for a couple of days and potentially infect other people.”

Kathy Mell, the Marquette County Health Department’s Communicable Disease Coordinator, agrees, saying people should not assume they are in the clear after getting tested.

“They figure if they get a test, then they don’t have to quarantine,” Mell explained. "That is not the case. The test is a snapshot in time. So, we have to take all of these strategies and put them together to try to stop the spread.”

Camilli also advises those who test positive to quarantine at home and those who come in close contact with someone suspected of having the virus to take precautions.

“Typically, if you have been exposed for...within six feet for a longer period than 15 minutes,” Camilli said, "then the recommendation is that you get a test.”

Testing at the old UPHS-Marquette Clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday every week by appointment. The other two testing locations are in Ishpeming, at UPHS-Bell and at the UPHS Bell Express Clinic, which is at the Bell ospital campus.

