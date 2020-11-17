Thanksgiving meals for Delta County veterans

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Escanaba partnered with the Vet’s Center, Feeding America and several local businesses to provide meals for veterans this Thanksgiving. Turkeys, hams, and all the fixings were handed out Tuesday.

“We have some of our veterans in the area who this might be the only real good meal they get on Thanksgiving,” said Robert VanDamme, board chair for the Community Foundation of Delta County.

The Community Foundation, partnered with several local businesses, handed out 160 meals.

“This is made possible through of course the Community Foundation but also our partnerships with Feeding America and we have Elmer’s County Market, we have Meijer,” said VanDamme.

After the sacrifice these vets made for our country, VanDamme, says he’s proud to be serving these veterans.

“They gave so much for our country and we’re very happy to partner with that center and the local businesses to provide them a good meal on Thanksgiving – they’re very deserving,” said VanDamme.

Veterans signed up for the meals ahead of time and you can sign up now to be on the list for a Thanksgiving meal next year.

“They sign up through the Vet’s Center. Anybody who wants to sign up for next year, just get a hold of our local Vet’s Center here in Escanaba,” said VanDamme.

Last year, the Community Foundation gave nearly $1 million to the community in Delta County. Despite this year’s pandemic, VanDamme says the Community Foundation will be close to that $1 million mark this year, too.

You can call the Vet’s Center of Escanaba at (906) 233-0244.

