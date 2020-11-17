Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 12.7K cases in two-day totals, UP adds 431
Deadly crash on M-553, Oct. 23, 2020.
Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Parts of the Timber Motors Lodge demolished.
Demolition at Timber Motors Lodge in Iron Mountain underway
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Giuliani shows at Trump camp lawsuit hearing in Pennsylvania
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans