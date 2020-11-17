Sawyer Int’l Airport prepares for holiday travel

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Holidays are usually times where traveling is most frequent as people fly to go see their loved ones, but on Sunday, Governor Whitmer urged everyone to rethink those plans.

“As hard as it is not seeing them this Thanksgiving," Gov. Whitmer said. "Imagine how much harder it will be if you weren’t able to see them for a future holiday ever again.”

Sawyer International Airport Director of Operation, Duane Duray, agreed.

“If you, at all possible, do not have to travel," Duray said. "I would avoid traveling but, again, we are open for business.”

He said the airport is taking precautions and sterilizing the building twice a day. Masks are also required at all times.

“We require everybody to be wearing face coverings while in the building and the airlines are equally tied with that," Duray said. "As most people understand, if you are going to fly you need to wear a face covering through the entire flight.”

Holiday travel is expected to decrease this year but the normal three to four round trip flights daily at Sawyer, will continue.

Duray said even with less people traveling, you still want to come early enough to ensure that you can get everything taken care of. Therefore arriving 90 minutes prior to the flight is recommended.

Although Sawyer International Airport has seen a decline in travel this year, it’s important to remember that airlines like Delta only fly at 66 percent capacity. So, flights fill fast.

Duray said airlines may also decide to decrease flight fares if bookings continue to drop during the holidays. Also, do not wrap any gifts that you’re traveling with because they may have to be inspected by TSA.

