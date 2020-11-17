Advertisement

Sawyer Int’l Airport prepares for holiday travel

Sawyer International Airport in Marquette MI
Sawyer International Airport in Marquette MI(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Holidays are usually times where traveling is most frequent as people fly to go see their loved ones, but on Sunday, Governor Whitmer urged everyone to rethink those plans.

“As hard as it is not seeing them this Thanksgiving," Gov. Whitmer said. "Imagine how much harder it will be if you weren’t able to see them for a future holiday ever again.”

Sawyer International Airport Director of Operation, Duane Duray, agreed.

“If you, at all possible, do not have to travel," Duray said. "I would avoid traveling but, again, we are open for business.”

He said the airport is taking precautions and sterilizing the building twice a day. Masks are also required at all times.

“We require everybody to be wearing face coverings while in the building and the airlines are equally tied with that," Duray said. "As most people understand, if you are going to fly you need to wear a face covering through the entire flight.”

Holiday travel is expected to decrease this year but the normal three to four round trip flights daily at Sawyer, will continue.

Duray said even with less people traveling, you still want to come early enough to ensure that you can get everything taken care of. Therefore arriving 90 minutes prior to the flight is recommended.

Although Sawyer International Airport has seen a decline in travel this year, it’s important to remember that airlines like Delta only fly at 66 percent capacity. So, flights fill fast.

Duray said airlines may also decide to decrease flight fares if bookings continue to drop during the holidays. Also, do not wrap any gifts that you’re traveling with because they may have to be inspected by TSA.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 12.7K cases in two-day totals, UP adds 431
Deadly crash on M-553, Oct. 23, 2020.
Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Return North 2020 will be completely virtual on Nov. 17.
Return North Professional Careers Reception goes virtual
Three Marquette County COVID-19 testing centers open to the public
Toolboxes from Harbor Freight
Hancock High School technology students will still be learning hands-on during 3 week distant learning
The goal of the project is to protect the shoreline from erosion.
Marquette Public Works crew armors Lakeshore Boulevard shoreline