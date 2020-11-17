Advertisement

Return North Professional Careers Reception goes virtual

Over 25 companies and employers take part in the event.
Return North 2020 will be completely virtual on Nov. 17.
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday afternoon, MTEC SmartZone, in collaboration with innovate Marquette SmartZone, held its annual Return North Professional Careers Reception.

This is a way for people looking for a job in the Upper Peninsula connect with employers and other companies who are currently hiring. More than 25 companies were involved in the event.

MTEC SmartZone’s Vice President of Business Development, Jason Mack, says this event is the way to start a career in the U.P.

“The feedback has been excellent," he said, "that this is an event that is worthwhile, and it is a way to reconnect with the Upper Peninsula.”

Mack believes there might be a hybrid version of the event next year, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

