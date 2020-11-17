Portage Lake District Library shifts to curbside services Wednesday

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning on Wednesday, November 18, the Portage Lake District Library will close the building to public patrons and instead offer no-contact curbside services to library users. The library will remain closed and offer curbside services for the duration of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Epidemic Order, through Tuesday, December 8.

The change in service means PLDL is taking a step back in their reopening plan, moving from Phase Three, which included limited in-person access to the library, to Phase Two, which closes the building to the public and offers no-contact curbside services.

“The new Epidemic Order from MDHHS doesn’t mandate that libraries close, but we feel strongly that it’s the right thing to do to help slow community spread,” said Library Director Dillon Geshel. “We are doing our part to keep our staff, patrons and community members safe during a time of heightened risk in our region.”

Library hours will be adjusted for the duration of the 3-week closure. Patrons can access curbside services Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. Library staff will be available to help patrons request books and other items; copy, print or fax materials; and provide phone and email reference services.

The Hancock School Public Library will remain open to students and public patrons, but with limited open hours. The Hancock Library will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Instructions for participating in curbside services at PLDL will be posted to pldl.org as soon as they are available. These instructions will also be made available on the library’s Facebook page.

PLDL’s homebound delivery service is also still available for any cardholders who are unable to travel to the library due to illness, physical disability or lack of transportation. To sign up for that program, visit the library’s website or call the library at 906-482-4570.

While the library building may be closed, online resources will remain available to all cardholders. Collections of eBooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, movies and music albums currently include over 750,000 titles. And it’s all free with a library card.

For more information, contact the library by phone at 906-482-4570 or via email at info@pldl.org

