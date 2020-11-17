Advertisement

Political signs must be removed from roadsides

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Political signs had to be removed within 10 days following the November 3 election if they’re on state roads, according to Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Marquette County Clerk, Linda Talsma, urges all campaign teams to get their signs off highways and roadsides if they haven’t already.

She said the signs can become hazardous as the winter months approach.

“We’re coming to the season of winter,” Talsma said. “So, we have to make sure that with our winter season that we have these signs out of the way for any snow removal and pedestrians, as well as motorists.”

Any illegally placed signs will be removed. Signs removed by MDOT crews will be kept for seven days at a local MDOT office or maintenance garage, then discarded.

Check your local ordinances for sign placement restrictions within your community.

