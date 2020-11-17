MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl addresses concerns with December football in the Upper Peninsula

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Under new statewide coronavirus restrictions, high school fall sports, currently in their playoffs, have been postponed. The Michigan High School Athletic Association says the plan is to pick up where they left off sometime in December.

While that is relatively simple for volleyball, which plays their game in gyms, that could pose a problem for football, especially for teams playing here in the Upper Peninsula. Teams like North Central and Iron Mountain were scheduled to have home games in the next round of the playoffs, and by the first week of December, it could be too cold, or there could be too much snow.

“Those winter challenges are something that we’ll continue to have to look at, potentially even reengaging the conversation with Northern Michigan University, that if outdoor games in December is going to be a challenge, could the Superior Dome be an option, since now they have no students on campus," said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl. "I know that their first term has ended, so when it comes to those challenges in winter, especially when it comes to those handful of UP schools that are still in play, those are conversations that we’ll have.”

The Association says it still expects the finals to be held in Ford Field, but depending on the week, those games maybe be in the middle of the week, rather than on Friday and Saturday like they are traditionally.

