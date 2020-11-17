Marquette Public Works crew armors Lakeshore Boulevard shoreline
The project is part of an endeavor to bring Lakeshore Boulevard 300 feet inland.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, an armoring project was completed along Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette.
The City’s Public Works Department began armoring the shoreline bank at 7:00 a.m. to prevent erosion caused by storms. The road was closed until mid-afternoon between Fair Avenue and Pine Street. It is now open to traffic.
The project is part of a more than $12 million endeavor to bring Lakeshore Boulevard 300 feet inland.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.