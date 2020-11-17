Advertisement

Marquette Public Works crew armors Lakeshore Boulevard shoreline

The project is part of an endeavor to bring Lakeshore Boulevard 300 feet inland.
The goal of the project is to protect the shoreline from erosion.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, an armoring project was completed along Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette.

The City’s Public Works Department began armoring the shoreline bank at 7:00 a.m. to prevent erosion caused by storms. The road was closed until mid-afternoon between Fair Avenue and Pine Street. It is now open to traffic.

The project is part of a more than $12 million endeavor to bring Lakeshore Boulevard 300 feet inland.

