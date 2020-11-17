Advertisement

MAPS Board updated on return to online learning for high school students

MSHS Students will return to online learning November 18
MSHS Students will return to online learning November 18(Elizabeth)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette Area Public School Board reviewed its plan to return to online learning for the high school students. In the virtual meeting the board listened to an update from Superintendent Bill Saunders and MSHS Principal Jon Young.

Saunders updated the board on attendance and active covid cases in the district, currently they have 17 cases. Principal Young explained this shift to online learning will require students to be more diligent in their work.

“This is not like the closure in the last spring, this is a significant difference, learning will continue attendance is required, the curriculum will continue just as it would if you were in the face-to-face environment, grades will be given and it’s important that families and students understand that,” Young said.

Tuesday high schoolers will participate in a school-wide zoom meeting where the expectations will be explained for the online learning.

