Manistique Area Middle, Elementary Schools move to remote learning amid COVID-19 positive cases

A student from Emerald Elementary school in the Manistique Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter issued by the district.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:19 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A student from Emerald Elementary school in the Manistique Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter issued by the district. No information has been released about the student to protect their privacy. Because this is the third positive case at Emerald Elementary school, both elementary and middle school classes will be moving to remote learning as recommended by the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, December 2. Manistique Area Schools will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside all of the district schools during this closure, according to the letter.

