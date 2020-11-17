Light snow continues for some

Cooler air with northwesterly winds will keep light snow showers around for the east and some interior locations on the west end. Otherwise, the cool start to this week gradually improves when winds shift out of the south tonight. A warm-up develops for Thursday through the end of the week with above normal daily highs. Then a front moves in Thursday into Friday with slightly cooler air.

Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s north, low 30s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder

>Highs: Low 40s along the shorelines, upper 30s inland

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light drizzle possible early on

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 40°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.