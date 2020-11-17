Advertisement

Late start expected for Michigan high school winter sports

(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be a little while before we see high school winter sports here in the Upper Peninsula. With Sunday’s decision to suspend the playoffs for fall sports, that forces winter sports to start a bit later.

Normally, practices would get going this week for hockey, and boys and girls basketball, with games starting in just a few weeks. Now, it’s looking like January, possibly even midway through the month would be when competition begins.

The MHSAA want to make things clear for schools, but don’t want to rush things as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

“We’ve got a little bit of room to play there where we even feasibly could be looking at bumping things like the winter championships back a week to allow for some more time to schedule games in the regular season, so you’re not overloading any one particular week with three competitions and needing to do that in several weeks,” said Alex Tiseo, MSHS Athletic Director, and a member of the MHSAA representative council.

The MHSAA representative council meets Wednesday, where they hope to make decisions on fall and winter sports.

