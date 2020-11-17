Island Resort & Casino to remain open, but cancels Club Four One entertainment until Dec. 10

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Though most of the state is going into increased coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, Island Resort and Casino will remain open.

The casino facilities are operated by the Hannaville Indian Community, a federally-recognized Potawatomi Indian Tribe, so they are not required to follow state guidelines and restrictions.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the casino said that guest and employee health are a top priority and that they will continue to follow cleaning and safety protocols.

The Island did cancel all entertainment in Club Four One until December 10.

The restaurants will continue take-out services, except for Firekeeper’s Restaurant which is temporarily closed, the casino said in the post.

