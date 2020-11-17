Advertisement

Island Resort & Casino to remain open, but cancels Club Four One entertainment until Dec. 10

Most of the restaurants will remain open on a take-out basis.
Island Resort and Casino sign. FILE.
Island Resort and Casino sign. FILE.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Though most of the state is going into increased coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, Island Resort and Casino will remain open.

The casino facilities are operated by the Hannaville Indian Community, a federally-recognized Potawatomi Indian Tribe, so they are not required to follow state guidelines and restrictions.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the casino said that guest and employee health are a top priority and that they will continue to follow cleaning and safety protocols.

The Island did cancel all entertainment in Club Four One until December 10.

The restaurants will continue take-out services, except for Firekeeper’s Restaurant which is temporarily closed, the casino said in the post.

For future updates, visit the casino’s Facebook page or website.

The Island Resort & Casino guests and employees' health and safety are our top priority as we continue to remain...

Posted by Island Resort & Casino on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 12.7K cases in two-day totals, UP adds 431
Deadly crash on M-553, Oct. 23, 2020.
Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Parts of the Timber Motors Lodge demolished.
Demolition at Timber Motors Lodge in Iron Mountain underway
Portage Lake District Library sign.
Portage Lake District Library shifts to curbside services Wednesday
Susan Clausen, a second-grade teacher with the Ironwood Area School District, has been honored...
Ironwood teacher wins Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery
A new tablet at the Dickinson County Library
Dickinson County Library now lending hotspots