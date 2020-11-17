Advertisement

Ishpeming Christmas Parade canceled

The parade is typically held the day after Thanksgiving.
Ishpeming Christmas Parade file photo.
Ishpeming Christmas Parade file photo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current gathering restrictions in place for the State of Michigan, the Ishpeming Community Events committee has made the hard decision to cancel the Ishpeming Christmas Parade typically held on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The safety and well-being of the public are of paramount importance, along with the current State of Michigan restrictions on gatherings, led to the decision to cancel.

The Ishpeming Community Events is hopeful that the health crisis will subside and the parade will resume in 2021. The committee will determine at a later date whether other Christmas activities can take place after December 8.

If you have any questions, please contact Tracy Magnuson, Ishpeming Community Events president at 906-485-5544 or email tracym@ironrangeagency.com.

