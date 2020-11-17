Hancock High School technology students will still be learning hands-on during 3 week distant learning

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - One Hancock technology teacher is making sure his students have the tools necessary for success during distant learning.

Hancock Public Schools is 1 of 55 in the country to be awarded toolboxes from Harbor Freight - each with 8 tools like pliers, a measuring tape, files, and sandpaper.

“I’m emotional because this is pretty cool,” Industrial Technology teacher, Gary Mishica, said.

And with high school going virtual, Mishica said this is how he’ll be allowing his students to continue their hands-on learning experience.

“Our students are going to be able to take them home with them, and they’re leaving today with them and loading them up, and they’ll have those for the 3 weeks that we’re going to be gone.”

Hancock received 95 toolboxes, but another door opened with a donation from Jocko Witting’s family after he passed away earlier this year.

“I went ahead and bought an additional $7,000 worth of tools with the original $5,000 we got from Harbor Freight. So, we’re looking at $12,000 worth of tools and tool bags.”

Mishica is also sending his high schoolers home with all the supplies necessary to complete a sheet metal project.

“The kids, as you can tell, are really excited that they’re taking home this, they have some assignments that they can do, and they can work on developing their trade skills a little bit.”

Mishica says he is beyond thankful for this opportunity and is excited to see what else the toolboxes will bring in the future.

