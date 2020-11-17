Advertisement

Hancock High School technology students will still be learning hands-on during 3 week distant learning

One Hancock technology teacher is making sure his students have the tools necessary for success during distant learning.
Toolboxes from Harbor Freight
Toolboxes from Harbor Freight(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - One Hancock technology teacher is making sure his students have the tools necessary for success during distant learning.

Hancock Public Schools is 1 of 55 in the country to be awarded toolboxes from Harbor Freight - each with 8 tools like pliers, a measuring tape, files, and sandpaper.

“I’m emotional because this is pretty cool,” Industrial Technology teacher, Gary Mishica, said.

And with high school going virtual, Mishica said this is how he’ll be allowing his students to continue their hands-on learning experience.

“Our students are going to be able to take them home with them, and they’re leaving today with them and loading them up, and they’ll have those for the 3 weeks that we’re going to be gone.”

Hancock received 95 toolboxes, but another door opened with a donation from Jocko Witting’s family after he passed away earlier this year.

“I went ahead and bought an additional $7,000 worth of tools with the original $5,000 we got from Harbor Freight. So, we’re looking at $12,000 worth of tools and tool bags.”

Mishica is also sending his high schoolers home with all the supplies necessary to complete a sheet metal project.

“The kids, as you can tell, are really excited that they’re taking home this, they have some assignments that they can do, and they can work on developing their trade skills a little bit.”

Mishica says he is beyond thankful for this opportunity and is excited to see what else the toolboxes will bring in the future.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 12.7K cases in two-day totals, UP adds 431
Deadly crash on M-553, Oct. 23, 2020.
Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Return North 2020 will be completely virtual on Nov. 17.
Return North Professional Careers Reception goes virtual
Three Marquette County COVID-19 testing centers open to the public
Sawyer International Airport in Marquette MI
Sawyer Int’l Airport prepares for holiday travel
The goal of the project is to protect the shoreline from erosion.
Marquette Public Works crew armors Lakeshore Boulevard shoreline