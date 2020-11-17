Advertisement

Glass recycling to begin in City of Marquette Dec. 7

The first full week of each month will be dedicated to glass recycle collection only.
Glass recycling graphic.
Glass recycling graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Glass recycling is set to begin in Marquette next month.

A separate curbside glass recycle collection will begin the week of December 7. The first full week of each month will be dedicated to glass recycle collection only.

Residents are asked to place glass in a hard-walled container next to your garbage and it will be collected on your scheduled pick up day. Recyclables not placed in a hard-walled container will not be collected. No other recyclables will be collected that week.

The remainder of the month will be dedicated to the single stream recycle collection only.

A glass collection schedule is available on the City of Marquette website.

Garbage collection schedule and times remain the same.

