First time hunting

PERKINS, Mich. (WLUC) - I’m Tyler Markle, I’m a lifelong Yooper, and I have a confession to make. I have never in my life been hunting.

So I decided to head out with my younger brother Collin, and avid hunter to learn more about how it’s done.

My only previous experience with hunting has been playing video games. That’s obviously not the same as waking up at 5 A.M. to get out to a real deer blind. Collin, like many hunters, starts the day by checking his trail cam, and baiting for deer. It’s a process he actually started well before the season began.

“You bait early, so when it gets to winter time, when the deer are looking for more food and they’re cold, needing to bed down and sleep a lot," said Collin. "So they’ll know where to go, they’re going to be coming here.”

Over the first couple of days, he had seen a number of deer near his bait pile, but it wasn’t until later in the day Monday that he had a good enough shot to finally fire.

“You got to really take your time to make sure you’re hitting the right spot because you don’t want that animal to suffer."

Collin adds that making sure you down the animal as quick as possible also helps to avoid a lengthy tracking.

"There’s no snow here, so it can really be a pain in the butt to track stuff. Blood doesn’t show up well on all these red and brown leaves.”

This is only the second buck Collin has ever bagged, and his first time doing so on his own.

“It was honestly kind of nerve racking. when he came in there, he started chasing after another doe, and at first I was kind of skeptical, should I shoot it or not," said Collin. "I was scared about messing it up, but after doing it for the first time by yourself, you gain confidence and you want to get right back out there and do it again next year.”

The buck will now get processed so our family has plenty of venison, and Collin will continue to hunt since he has a doe tag as well.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.