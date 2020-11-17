Dr. Lorinser appointed to lead three more U.P. health departments

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), along with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) and Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) are pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Lorinser, MD, MPH, MSW as their new Medical Director.

Dr. Lorinser has lived in Marquette since 1989 where he actively practiced family medicine. In 2011, Dr. Lorinser accepted a position as a Regional Medical Officer with the Foreign Service. During his tenure with the U. S. State Department, he completed 5 tours, providing medical care to U. S. Government employees and their families abroad in Pakistan, South Korea, Afghanistan, Morocco, and Iraq.

“I am eager to share my years of experience, skills, and knowledge to guide the efforts of local public health, especially during this COVID crisis,” said Dr. Lorinser.

Dr. Lorinser also serves as the Medical Director for Marquette County Health Department. The Upper Peninsula Health Departments will benefit from the coordination of medical leadership as many operate similar programs.

