DNR announces temporary closure of Days River Pathway parking lot in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A parking lot used to access the Days River Pathway in Delta County has been closed temporarily during logging operations expected to continue through the end of the month.

The location of the parking lot is 1 mile east of M-35 and 2.5 miles west of U.S. Highway 41, off the north side of the Days River 24.5 Road.

The parking lot is expected to reopen Dec. 1.

A “Pine Trail” timber harvesting operation is occurring in the forest unit surrounding the parking lot. The intent of this closure is to ensure the safety of users of the Days River Pathway.

The safe distance to stay back from timber harvesting equipment during operations does not allow for both the users of the Days River pathway and timber harvesting equipment to occur simultaneously.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials worked cooperatively with the contractor to close the parking lot during a time of lower usage.

Access to the trail in other locations can be obtained from the west off 25.25 Lane and from the north off the Brampton 27.5 Road. Extra caution is recommended at both of these locations as users need to cross the active off-road vehicle route/snowmobile trail to get to the pathway.

For the latest information on trail and other DNR facilities closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.