Dickinson County Library now lending hotspots

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library is offering three Hotspot tablets for adult checkout. The Smarter X-L devices can be used as Internet-connected tablet or as a hotspot that can provide Internet access for up to eight separate devices. Each one comes loaded with helpful apps of the library’s digital resources.

Due to high demand, hotspots may not be immediately available, but you can place holds on the items by calling the Main Branch at 906-774-1218.

“We know that not everybody in our community has internet access at home and especially now with people working from home, and students doing virtual learning, it’s kind of a necessity for people to have,” said Nikki Younk, the Dickinson County Library public relations and information specialist.

Patrons who are Dickinson County Library cardholders in good standing and at least 18 years old may check out a hotspot for 14 days. The device may be renewed once for an additional 14 days as long as it is not on hold for another patron. Only one hotspot can be checked out to a household/family at a time.

When checking out a hotspot, patrons will be required to show their library card or a form of photo identification. They also must sign the Hotspot Lending Agreement and the library’s Internet Access Policy Summary.

Hotspots must be returned on time and in-person; they cannot be returned via the outside book drop. While the library is in Phase 4, staff will schedule patrons for a return appointment at the time the device is checked out.

Fees will be charged for late or damaged equipment.

This project was made possible from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and a 2020 CARES Act Digital Inclusion Grant through the Library of Michigan.

