Demolition at Timber Motors Lodge in Iron Mountain underway

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -A staple in downtown Iron Mountain, Timber Motors Lodge, is coming down.

“This started last week; In the next two to three weeks you will see activity on the site here,” said Beau Anderson, the president of Eden Property Collection.

The company bought the property back in December 2019. The building was a 53-room hotel for many years, but Anderson says it hasn’t been in business for some time.

“We purchased this block with the intention of demoing, flattening and then, redeveloping,” he added.

Morin Excavating based out of Niagara, is the contractor on the job. While the process has taken more time than expected, due to the pandemic, Eden Property Collection’s executive administrator Claire Valeski, says it’s nice to see development in the area.

“We’re doing great things downtown. It’s really awesome to see all the action that is going on right now,” she said.

Anderson encourages people to drive-by and take a look at what’s happening. Remember this is a construction zone, so you are not allowed on the premise or behind the orange gates.

“Swing by, and take a look at the last remains of a historic downtown business and hotel,” he said.

As for what’s next, the group will be making an announcement soon, but the old building will be gone by the end of the year.

