Contractors prepare to begin removing debris from Vista Theater

An aerial view from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone of the Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee, Mich....
An aerial view from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone of the Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee, Mich. shortly after a roof collapse in late August 2020.
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The contractors for the Vista Theater will start making tangible progress securing the building for the winter months.

Tuesday, they will begin removing debris and dislodging the rest of the roof from the wall.

The plan is for the project to be completed by Friday.

Monday, their priority was to begin securing the area for the safety of others.

“They make sure people stay safe. Anybody that’s allowed inside is going to be wearing a hard hat and just being careful and staying wary of any debris,” Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council president, Rusty Bowers said.

After the debris is removed, the contractors will start putting in concrete footing and shoring up the walls to protect the building from the wind.

