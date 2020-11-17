Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 12.7K cases in two-day totals, UP adds 431
Deadly crash on M-553, Oct. 23, 2020.
Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Return North 2020 will be completely virtual on Nov. 17.
Return North Professional Careers Reception goes virtual
Three Marquette County COVID-19 testing centers open to the public
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
Sawyer International Airport in Marquette MI
Sawyer Int’l Airport prepares for holiday travel