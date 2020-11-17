Community organizations donate to food pantries for TV6 Canathon

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Marquette County organizations donated a total of $5,800 dollars Tuesday to help fight food insecurity in the community.

The Marquette County Steelworkers Coalition and United Steelworkers Local 4950 each contributed $2,400 dollars. The West End Health Foundation gave $1,000.

All the money is for the Ishpeming and Negaunee St. Vincent de Pauls and the Ishpeming Salvation Army as part of the TV6 Canathon.

“We didn’t want to let it go, and we knew we could do something,” said Peter Heikkila, representative for both the Steelworks Coalition and Local 4950. “The president of the coalition and the president of local 4950 decided that a monetary donation would sustain for this year, and hopefully next year we’re back in business like we used to be.”

According to board secretary Kori Tossava, the West End Health Foundation is trying to provide a little extra support ahead of the holidays.

“When it comes to health, what we eat is very important, and making sure that people have food is also very important,” Tossava said.

Both food pantries say after such a challenging year, this money is needed now more than ever for many.

“We see more and more families coming in,” said Marquette County Salvation Army Captain Doug Winters. “We’ve seen a lot of first-time families coming in, so that lets us know that more families are dropping below that poverty line that need assistance.”

“Without the actual can donations that we would have gotten, our pantries would be empty,” said Kathy Carlson, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Negaunee Conference. “This is going to give us the opportunity to purchase food for our friends in need.”

Canathon donations sustain St. Vincent de Paul for approximately six months and the Salvation Army for four to five months. The TV6 Virtual Canathon continues through December 11.

To donate directly to your local food pantry, visit tv6canathon.com.

So far, the Canathon has raised a total of $11,000.

