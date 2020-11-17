Businesses that can stay open make adjustments to keep customers safe

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Under the new restrictions ordered by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, restaurants and bars have to refrain from dine-in services, but hair salons and retail stores can remain open.

Salon Salon owner, Alicia Frechette, said they will continue enforcing the same guidelines they were following before the order was issued Sunday.

“We’re asking that all of our guests wear masks and continue to wear masks throughout their time here," Frechette said. "We are trying to keep six feet between all of our stations.”

They are also not taking any walk-ins at this time.

Meanwhile, stores like The Gathered Earth Gift Shop will begin ‘Private Shopping’. Owner Erica Smith said customers can book an appointment to have the store all to themselves.

“There are half hour time slots that you can book on Facebook," Smith said. "Then you can come on in, shop the space either by yourself or if you have a girlfriend or two that you want to bring with you. Then, you don’t have to worry about other people that are coming and going.”

During Ladies Week in Marquette, the time slots are from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. After, the private shopping will last until 11 a.m. Customers can shop during normal business hours as long as a slot is not filled.

Smith said if her shop gets too crowded she will begin to tell guests to wait outside until others leave the store.

Each business owner said they are cleaning and sanitizing between customers.

