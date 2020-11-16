UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 13 out of 100 American men will get prostate cancer throughout their life, according to the CDC.

And UP Heath System Marquette is recognizing men’s health awareness month this November.

UP Health System is urging men to get tested for prostate cancer regularly, as it can affect any man, but the risk increases with age.

Dr. James Baer, UP Health System radiation oncologist, says although treatment has improved over the last 20 years, it’s still a threat.

“Prostate cancer is the most common malignancy in men outside of skin cancers. It’s also the second largest cause of death after lung cancer.”

Baer says you should get screened for prostate cancer regularly.

