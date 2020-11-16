Advertisement

Universities respond to new MDHHS COVID-19 regulations

Northern Michigan University’s semester ends November 24. President Fritz Erickson says NMU is prepared for a smooth transition.
Northern Michigan University in Marquette.
(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - According to new regulations by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, colleges and universities must suspend in-person instruction for three weeks, beginning November 18. However, Northern Michigan University only has to adjust to the new MDHHS COVID restrictions until November 24.

“Fortunately for us, we started early,” explained university President Fritz Erickson. “We are literally right at the end of the semester, so this just impacts us for a couple of days.”

Erickson says although the end of the semester can be a hectic time for students, NMU is prepared to make the transition as smooth as possible."

“We’ve asked that our faculty particularly to be prepared to transfer if we needed to,” Erickson said. “We’ve always been ready for that. Each individual faculty member is making some last-minute adjustments in terms of, for example, how they’ll do final exams.”

Erickson says the university has teams reviewing all aspect of this semester over winter break in order to prepare for students to return on January 19.

“We fully expect to be back as we did this semester,” said Erickson. “87% of our students had the opportunity to do some form of face-to-face classes. I think our students have done an extraordinary job and our faculty have really managed the complexities of doing that.”

During the upcoming break, Erickson says many campus facilities will be closed for extensive cleaning. The university is also working to be able to test each student before in-person classes resume for the second semester.

In Houghton, Michigan Tech will move to stage five of its Health and Safety protocols.

In-person classes will be suspended through December. All campus activities, including commencement, are canceled, other than a flu shot clinic on Thursday. Employees are required to work from home if they are able.

The university hopes to resume face-to-face classes on January 11.

