Advertisement

Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Trump administration is expected to cut the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan almost in half to 2,500 by Jan. 15, a U.S. official said Monday. The order would stop short of outgoing President Donald Trump’s goal to have all troops withdrawn by the end of the year, which had faced opposition from military and diplomatic advisers.

The Pentagon also expects to cut the number of troops in Iraq to 2,500, a reduction of more than 500. The decisions come as no surprise, following Trump’s shakeup of the Pentagon leadership last week in which he installed loyalists who share his frustration with the continued troop presence in the war zones. The cuts give Trump an accomplishment in his final weeks in office even as he refuses to concede his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The official said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawals and an executive order is in the works but has not yet been delivered to commanders. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. There are between 4,500-5,000 troops in Afghanistan now, and more than 3,000 in Iraq.

Under the planned order, the troop cuts would be completed just five days before Biden takes office, leaving him with a smaller military footprint in the two key war zones.

Trump’s new Pentagon chief, Christopher Miller, hinted at the troop withdrawals over the weekend in a carefully worded message to the force that suggested compromise.

He said that “we remain committed to finishing the war that Al Qaida brought to our shores in 2001.” And he warned that “we must avoid our past strategic error of failing to see the fight through to the finish.”

But he also made it clear that “all wars must end.”

“This fight has been long, our sacrifices have been enormous. and many are weary of war - I’m one of them,” he said. “Ending wars requires compromise and partnership. We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it’s time to come home.”

The accelerated withdrawal, however, goes against the longstanding advice from Trump’s military leadership, including Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, top U.S. commander for the Middle East. But officials suggested this week that commanders will be able to live with the partial pullout, which allows them to keep counterterrorism troops in Afghanistan and gives more time to remove critical equipment.

McKenzie and others have repeatedly argued that a hasty withdrawal could undercut negotiations to finalize ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and representatives of Afghan society, including the current Afghan government. And they also warn that U.S. forces should remain in the country to keep Islamic State militants in check.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, French soldiers patrol at Gare du Nord train station in...
Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train
Gavel
California judge grants injunction in case led by Michigan AG Nessel, others over CARES Act funds
Negaunee City Seal (City of Negaunee)
City of Negaunee appoints new Department of Public Works director
The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy