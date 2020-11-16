Snowy and blustery conditions over the eastern U.P. Monday as dry air gradually develops out west
Blowing snow possible for eastern counties during the morning commute
West-northwesterly flow from upstream high pressure allows for drier air to mix, limiting Lake Superior-effect snow coverage over western counties (isolated). Snow chances remain for eastern U.P.'s NW belts under a prolonged moisture fetch from the Big Lake. Blustery conditions continue U.P.-wide with gusts over 25 mph.
Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of isolated snow for western counties near the Lake Superior shore and wider snow coverage over the eastern U.P.; breezy northwest winds with gusts over 25 mph
Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Variable cloudiness and colder with a chance of snow over the eastern U.P.
Highs: 20s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain
Highs: 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 40
Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
