Snowy and blustery conditions over the eastern U.P. Monday as dry air gradually develops out west

West-northwesterly flow from upstream high pressure allows for drier air to mix, limiting Lake Superior-effect snow coverage over western counties (isolated). Snow chances remain for eastern U.P.'s NW belts under a prolonged moisture fetch from the Big Lake. Blustery conditions continue U.P.-wide with gusts over 25 mph.

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of isolated snow for western counties near the Lake Superior shore and wider snow coverage over the eastern U.P.; breezy northwest winds with gusts over 25 mph

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness and colder with a chance of snow over the eastern U.P.

Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain

Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 40

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

