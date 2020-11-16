Advertisement

Snowy and blustery conditions over the eastern U.P. Monday as dry air gradually develops out west

Blowing snow possible for eastern counties during the morning commute
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
West-northwesterly flow from upstream high pressure allows for drier air to mix, limiting Lake Superior-effect snow coverage over western counties (isolated). Snow chances remain for eastern U.P.'s NW belts under a prolonged moisture fetch from the Big Lake. Blustery conditions continue U.P.-wide with gusts over 25 mph.

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of isolated snow for western counties near the Lake Superior shore and wider snow coverage over the eastern U.P.; breezy northwest winds with gusts over 25 mph

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness and colder with a chance of snow over the eastern U.P.

Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain

Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 40

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

