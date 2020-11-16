Advertisement

Ryan Report - November 15, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Kris Stevens, a host, voiceover artist and narrator, who got his start in Upper Michigan.
By Don Ryan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Kris Stevens, a host, voiceover artist and narrator, who got his start in Upper Michigan.

Stevens' had his first radio job as a senior in high school at WJPD in Ishpeming.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

You can also watch the full extended interview below.

Extended Interview:

You can also learn more about Stevens' work by visiting his website.

