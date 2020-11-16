Advertisement

Restaurants react to closing dine-in orders

Restaurants can still be open for takeout
Cars driving down Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.
Cars driving down Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After the original shut down back in March, most Delta County restaurants began offering take out or delivery. Now, the takeout will be the only form of business for the next three weeks.

Many of these restaurants say moving to take out only doesn’t do as well as the dine in. For restaurants like the Stonehouse, meals are prepared to be served immediately.

“There’s so many other restaurants owners that I know that are so afraid that they’re not going to be able to make it through the winter. So, I plead with the public, please go out and support these restaurants so that they can still be there, and their employees can still have jobs when this is all done,” said Starr Romps, owner of Stonehouse Restaurant.

The owner of Rosy’s Diner on Ludington St. says she thinks closing dine in is good right now and she is hopeful for the future.

