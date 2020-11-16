Raptor Center releases rehabbed Red-Tailed Hawk in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A young Red-Tailed Hawk has a new lease on life after being taken care of at the Chocolay Raptor Center. Jerry Maynard and Bob Jensen, Co-Founders of the Raptor Center, released the hawk at Gent’z Homestead Golf Course Monday afternoon.

They’ve been caring for the raptor for about three weeks. They didn’t find any injury, they say it’s likely just a case of the young hawk being an inexperienced hunter.

“They’re just young, inexperienced hunters and so they don’t hunt very well and they get weak because they’re not hunting enough and catching enough prey and then they get too weak to fly and then hopefully somebody finds them and we give them a second chance,” Maynard said.

The hawk was originally reported down in the Deerton area. Maynard also said with it being hunting season, if hunters find an injured raptor in the wild to call them at the Raptor Center or the Michigan DNR.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.