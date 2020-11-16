Advertisement

Raptor Center releases rehabbed Red-Tailed Hawk in Chocolay Township

A young Red-Tailed Hawk was released in Chocolay Township
A young Red-Tailed Hawk was released in Chocolay Township(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A young Red-Tailed Hawk has a new lease on life after being taken care of at the Chocolay Raptor Center. Jerry Maynard and Bob Jensen, Co-Founders of the Raptor Center, released the hawk at Gent’z Homestead Golf Course Monday afternoon.

They’ve been caring for the raptor for about three weeks. They didn’t find any injury, they say it’s likely just a case of the young hawk being an inexperienced hunter.

“They’re just young, inexperienced hunters and so they don’t hunt very well and they get weak because they’re not hunting enough and catching enough prey and then they get too weak to fly and then hopefully somebody finds them and we give them a second chance,” Maynard said.

The hawk was originally reported down in the Deerton area. Maynard also said with it being hunting season, if hunters find an injured raptor in the wild to call them at the Raptor Center or the Michigan DNR.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

Escape Marquette
Escape Marquette offering big sale while preparing to close temporarily
Deadly crash on M-553, Oct. 23, 2020.
Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash
Gavel
California judge grants injunction in case led by Michigan AG Nessel, others over CARES Act funds
Negaunee City Seal (City of Negaunee)
City of Negaunee appoints new Department of Public Works director