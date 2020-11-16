Advertisement

PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion

The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.

BBVA’s U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country.

“Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder,” said William Demchak, PNC’s president, chairman and CEO.

PNC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S. Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.

Shares in BBVA jumped more than 15% in Madrid on Monday. PNC’s shares closed up almost 3% on Wall Street.

The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Vila, said the price of the deal was high, at about 2 1/2 times the level analysts had valued the U.S. unit.

“The price represents almost 50% of BBVA’s market capitalization, for a business that generates less than 10% of our profit,” he said.

The deal was approved by both sides and would close by the middle of next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer
UP high schools begin to prepare for 3 weeks of remote learning.
Michigan high schools are moving to virtual learning beginning Nov. 18
The 44th annual Great American Smokeout is Thursday, making it a good time to quit one of the...
Free resources to help you stop smoking
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Cars driving down Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.
Restaurants react to closing dine-in orders