NMU Wildcats Defeat Pittsburg State In eSports League Match

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University eSports team defeated Pittsburg State University, 2-0, over the weekend to advance to 1-1 on the season.

Game one featured 15 kills for the Wildcats (55K) while they held PSU to just five (43K). The team then continued their success in round two, prevailing 29 kills to 13 for the Gorillas.

Austin Bergquist, who goes by the gamer tag ‘Not in My House’ boasted five kills, a single death and seven assists to lead his team to victory through game one. In the second game, Cameron Holly, or ‘Cam Is Tipsy’ recorded 16 kills, two deaths and 10 assists to complete the Wildcats' sweep.

The team MVP of the series was Bergquist, who in two games, posted nine kills, two deaths and 21 assists.

The Wildcats next take on Olivet Nazarene University on Saturday, November 21.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.