Advertisement

NMU Wildcats Defeat Pittsburg State In eSports League Match

NMU eSports team
NMU eSports team(NMU)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University eSports team defeated Pittsburg State University, 2-0, over the weekend to advance to 1-1 on the season.

Game one featured 15 kills for the Wildcats (55K) while they held PSU to just five (43K). The team then continued their success in round two, prevailing 29 kills to 13 for the Gorillas.

Austin Bergquist, who goes by the gamer tag ‘Not in My House’ boasted five kills, a single death and seven assists to lead his team to victory through game one. In the second game, Cameron Holly, or ‘Cam Is Tipsy’ recorded 16 kills, two deaths and 10 assists to complete the Wildcats' sweep.

The team MVP of the series was Bergquist, who in two games, posted nine kills, two deaths and 21 assists.

The Wildcats next take on Olivet Nazarene University on Saturday, November 21.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 7K COVID-19 cases Saturday, UP increases by 185
Potential hazards include blowing snow, slushy road conditions and reduced visibility.
Dynamic system brings blustery, wintry mix to the U.P. Sunday
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship...
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
Sports on Demand Sunday 11-15
MHSAA Suspends Fall Tournaments, Winter Sports Per MDHHS Emergency Order
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the...
Bakhtiari signs $105.5 million extension with Packers, becomes highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history